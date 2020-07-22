AAP Finance

QBE flags $1.1b HY net loss

By AAP Newswire

QBE signage in Brisbane. - AAP

Insurance giant QBE expects to post a $US750 million ($A1.1 billion) net loss after tax for its first half, reflecting the impact of COVID-19, catastrophe and prior accident year claims and a loss on investments.

It said the pandemic has adversely affected multiple lines of business and will result in an underwriting impact of around $US335 million for the six months ended June.

In addition, the company also expects further net claims of around $US265 million could emerge over the next 12-18 months, to take the total COVID-19 related costs to around $US600 million ($A848 million) on a pre-tax basis.

