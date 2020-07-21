AAP Finance

Bauer Media Australia closes eight titles

By AAP Newswire

BAUER MEDIA STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Bauer Media Australia, the country's biggest magazine publisher, has announced it will close eight of its brands - including Elle and Men's Health - due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The publisher said that Harper's Bazaar, Elle, InStyle, Men's Health, Women's Health, Good Health, NW and OK! would be axed.

The publication of most of the titles had been temporarily paused in May due to "the significant impact of travel restrictions on transit-reliant titles" and the drop in advertising revenue supporting the others.

"The reinstatement of these titles and teams was always dependent on the advertising market bouncing back and the return of domestic and international travel," Bauer Media ANZ head Brendon Hill said in a statement.

"Despite promising signs from advertisers in recent weeks, this has not outweighed the medium term outlook for these titles."

The chief executive officer said that the publisher would "lose valued editorial, sales and production staff" without specifying how many jobs will be lost.

On Friday, Hill announced that Bauer New Zealand would "resume publishing immediately" following its acquisition by investment firm Mercury Capital, which also completed the acquisition of the Australian arm of the company on July 15 following regulatory approval.

The New Zealand portfolio will include current affairs weekly NZ Listener, founded in 1939.

In April, Bauer Media Australia had purchased its fierce competitor, Pacific Magazines, for $40 million (US$27.5 million), which saw it gain 14 Australian and New Zealand magazines.

The German family-owned publishing conglomerate, headquartered in Hamburg, entered the Australian market in 2012 after buying ACP Magazines for half a billion dollars.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BlueScope flags earnings hit from virus

BlueScope Steel expects to report second half earnings of $260 million, down from an earlier estimate of $302.4 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Unemployment climbs but jobs returning

Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to a seasonally-adjusted 7.4 per cent in June, with the number of unemployed rising by 69,300 during the month.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Building activity fell in March quarter

Australian building activity was down 0.5 per cent to $29.19 billion in the three months to March 31.

AAP Newswire