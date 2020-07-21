AAP Finance

RBA sees no need to adjust policy package

By AAP Newswire

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney. - AAP

The Reserve Bank sees no need to adjust its package of policy measures in the current environment while negative interest rates remained "extraordinarily unlikely", minutes of its July policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

The central bank had, on July 7, left the cash rate at 0.25 per cent in a widely expected move and said the "accommodative approach will be maintained as long as it is required".

Its package of measures includes the cash rate at 0.25 per cent, an "unlimited" government bond buying program, term funding facility for banks and an interest rate of 10 basis points on exchange settlement balances held by financial institutions at the RBA.

"Members agreed, however, to continue to assess the evolving situation in Australia and did not rule out adjusting the current package if circumstances warranted," the minutes showed.

