Santos flags $1.1b impairments

Santos will book non-cash impairments of up to $US800 million ($A1.1 billion), joining a number of global energy majors forced to write down assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The oil and gas producer expects to record non-cash charges of between $US700 million ($A997 million) and $US800 million ($A1.1 billion)in its 2020 interim results.