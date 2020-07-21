AAP Finance

Santos flags $1.1b impairments

By AAP Newswire

Santos' Bibblewindi Water Treatment Facility. - AAP

1 of 1

Santos will book non-cash impairments of up to $US800 million ($A1.1 billion), joining a number of global energy majors forced to write down assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The oil and gas producer expects to record non-cash charges of between $US700 million ($A997 million) and $US800 million ($A1.1 billion)in its 2020 interim results.

Most of the impairment charges relate to Santos' Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in its Cooper basin fields in Queensland, owing to a more than 10 per cent reduction in the company's long-term oil price assumption.

Energy companies have been forced to write down assets or delay funding after crude prices collapsed this year owing to a breakdown in talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia and demand destruction caused by coronavirus-led restrictions.

Woodside Petroleum last week warned of a $US4.37 billion hit to its first-half results, following global oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell's announcements of huge impairments on their assets.

Adelaide-based Santos said it had sufficient debt headroom and was not under threat at "current oil prices for a number of years", adding that the impairments will have no impact on its reserves.

Santos is set to report its first-half results on August 20.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Kyabram Town Hall to reopen on July 20

AFTER spending nearly four months closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kyabram Town Hall is now gearing up for its grand return.

Jared Prestwidge
Entertainment

Cinema re-opens in Shepparton

The first new-release movie at Shepparton’s Village Cinemas since the venue’s re-opening a week ago following a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions, begins screening today.

John Lewis
Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BlueScope flags earnings hit from virus

BlueScope Steel expects to report second half earnings of $260 million, down from an earlier estimate of $302.4 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Unemployment climbs but jobs returning

Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to a seasonally-adjusted 7.4 per cent in June, with the number of unemployed rising by 69,300 during the month.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Building activity fell in March quarter

Australian building activity was down 0.5 per cent to $29.19 billion in the three months to March 31.

AAP Newswire