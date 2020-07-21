Downer flags FY loss, $400m raising

5370537724001

Downer EDI expects to report a full-year statutory net loss of $150 million-$160 million after recognising charges worth $386 million on account of goodwill impairment, restructuring and portfolio review costs.

The engineering and services contractor has also announced a $400 million capital raising to strengthen its balance sheet and fund acquisition of the remaining shares in cleaning and catering firm Spotless, in which it acquired majority control in 2017.