Flexigroup sales surge in June quarter

Flexigroup says its online sales transactions handled by its Humm service were up 315 per cent in the fourth quarter as strong growth in the red-hot buy now, pay later service continues.

Flexigroup announced on Monday that companies including Bally, RedBalloon, Regency Jewellers, ABC Dental and Amart Furniture had joined the platform, adding to Temple & Webster, PETStock, Miele, Tarocash and others that signed up during the fourth quarter, bringing its retail partners to 56,000.