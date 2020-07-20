AAP Finance

Eclipx sells Right2Drive for $26.5m

By AAP Newswire

A generic Holden photo taken in Adelaide. - AAP

1 of 1

Vehicle fleet leasing company Eclipx Group has sold its underperforming Right2Drive business for up to $26.5 million.

The deal comprises of a fixed consideration of $19.2 million, of which $4.2 million to be paid 18 months after completion. It also includes a contingent payment of up to $7.3 million payable at six-month intervals, based on pre-agreed collection rates on the Right2Drive debtor book.

Eclipx had acquired the accident loan car provider for $67 million in 2016, but wrote down its value last year.

Latest articles

Sport

Echuca Cricket Club unveils Jon Varcoe as senior head coach

ECHUCA Cricket Club has a clear plan in place to put it at the top of Goulburn Murray Cricket for years to come. The club has appointed Jon Varcoe as head senior coach, where he will oversee and work alongside all senior men’s and...

Brayden May
Sport

BASL calls off senior competitions

COMPETITIVE senior soccer has been put on the back-burner for the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders in 2020. On Thursday, Bendigo Amateur Soccer League officials announced all senior competitions had been called off, having targeted a start date of July...

Brayden May
Sport

Jarrod Thomas re-appointed Mathoura netball coordinator

MATHOURA aren’t prepared to cut up a system which is already working as it announced the re-appointment of Jarrod Thomas as netball coordinator for the 2021 season.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BlueScope flags earnings hit from virus

BlueScope Steel expects to report second half earnings of $260 million, down from an earlier estimate of $302.4 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Estia rocked by virus outbreak at centre

Aged care provider Estia Health has been rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Melbourne centre, which has caused its shares to drop.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Dacian Gold lowers FY21 guidance

WA goldminer Dacian Gold says it expects to produce 110,000 to 120,000 ounces this fiscal year, down from previous forecasts.

AAP Newswire