AAP Finance

South32 flags full year impairments

By AAP Newswire

Logo of South32. - AAP

1 of 1

South32 says it will take a non-cash impairment charge of $US109 million ($A156 million) in its full year accounts against its manganese alloy smelters at Metalloys in South Africa and TEMCO in Australia.

It will also account for one-off, restructuring costs of $US7 million ($A10 million) at Metalloys, which has been put under temporary care and maintenance.

The diversified miner on Monday reported it had achieved full-year production guidance across the majority of its portfolio, with only metallurgical coal output falling short of expectations.

Latest articles

Sport

Echuca Cricket Club unveils Jon Varcoe as senior head coach

ECHUCA Cricket Club has a clear plan in place to put it at the top of Goulburn Murray Cricket for years to come. The club has appointed Jon Varcoe as head senior coach, where he will oversee and work alongside all senior men’s and...

Brayden May
Sport

BASL calls off senior competitions

COMPETITIVE senior soccer has been put on the back-burner for the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders in 2020. On Thursday, Bendigo Amateur Soccer League officials announced all senior competitions had been called off, having targeted a start date of July...

Brayden May
Sport

Jarrod Thomas re-appointed Mathoura netball coordinator

MATHOURA aren’t prepared to cut up a system which is already working as it announced the re-appointment of Jarrod Thomas as netball coordinator for the 2021 season.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BlueScope flags earnings hit from virus

BlueScope Steel expects to report second half earnings of $260 million, down from an earlier estimate of $302.4 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Estia rocked by virus outbreak at centre

Aged care provider Estia Health has been rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Melbourne centre, which has caused its shares to drop.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Dacian Gold lowers FY21 guidance

WA goldminer Dacian Gold says it expects to produce 110,000 to 120,000 ounces this fiscal year, down from previous forecasts.

AAP Newswire