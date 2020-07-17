AAP Finance

BlueScope flags earnings hit from virus

By AAP Newswire

The Port Kembla Steelworks. - AAP

1 of 1

BlueScope Steel expects full year earnings before interest and tax to be around $560 million, with second half earnings around $260 million.

Australia's largest steel maker had withdrawn its earnings guidance in March following the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic but had previously forecast earnings of $302.4 million for the six months ending June 30.

The company also said it would record an impairment of $200 million after reviewing the carrying value of its New Zealand and Pacific Steel business.

