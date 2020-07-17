AAP Finance

Rio Tinto seeing China demand recovery

By AAP Newswire

Rio Tinto iron ore haulage trucks. - AAP

1 of 1

Rio Tinto has reported a 1.5 per cent rise in iron ore shipments for the second quarter and says demand for the steelmaking ingredient is improving in China as its economy recovers from the coronavirus outbreak.

The world's largest iron ore miner shipped 86.7 million tonnes of the commodity in the quarter ended June 30, beating analyst estimates, and up from 85.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

Demand for iron ore has remained resilient this year, even in the face of an unfolding global recession, as Beijing ramps up infrastructure spending to combat the shock from the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our iron ore assets are performing well in a strong pricing environment and we are on track to meet our 2020 iron ore guidance," Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said.

Iron ore typically accounts for more than 80 per cent of Rio's underlying earnings.

The miner said conditions in China had improved across the second quarter and appeared to be stabilising, with construction and infrastructure sectors performing well.

Rio, however, cautioned that a second wave of infections remains a key threat for advanced economies.

Iron ore output stood at 83.2 million tonnes, 4 per cent higher from a year earlier.

The global miner reported stronger-than-expected mined copper output despite an earthquake at its Utah operations.

Total mined copper production of 132,800 tonnes beat consensus estimates of 114,000 tonnes, and was down just 3.0 per cent on a year ago.

Bauxite production at 14.6 million tonnes, was up 9 per cent from last year while aluminium output stood at 785,000 tonnes, down 2 per cent from 2019.

By 1050 AEST, Rio Tinto shares were up 0.7 per cent at $104.20 each.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend runners summary

As the spring racing carnival quickly approaches, Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable is stepping things up beginning with tomorrow’s meeting at Flemington. The power racing operation, now co-led by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes after the departure of David...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

After a nasty tumble down the punting mountain last week, Payney’s Punt is back. We spent a few days dusting off the cuts and bruises, but don’t stress (not that you were), the cliff fall off Mount TAB only punctured and emptied the wallet. It was...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Virgin Aust bondholder request denied

A federal justice has rejected a request by bondholders to get an inside glimpse at Bain Capital’s bid for the airline.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Estia rocked by virus outbreak at centre

Aged care provider Estia Health has been rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Melbourne centre, which has caused its shares to drop.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Dacian Gold lowers FY21 guidance

WA goldminer Dacian Gold says it expects to produce 110,000 to 120,000 ounces this fiscal year, down from previous forecasts.

AAP Newswire