Medibank fined for false representations

The Federal Court has ordered private health insurer Medibank to pay $5 million in penalties for making false representations to customers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which sued Medibank, said it falsely advised 849 of its "ahm" police holders they were not covered for joint investigations or joint reconstruction procedures, when their policies entitled them to coverage.

Medibank discovered customers were being short changed in 2017 and reported the issue to the consumer watchdog after establishing the problem stemmed from what it called an internal process failure.

The ACCC said at least 1396 inquiries or claims were incorrectly rejected for services that included spinal surgery, pelvic surgery, hip surgery and knee reconstructions.

"Medibank's false statements to consumers were a serious breach of our consumer law," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said in a statement on Thursday.

"These representations were made for more than five years in many cases, and affected hundreds of customers who were denied the cover they were entitled to under their existing Medibank policies for joint procedures that they required.

"Some Medibank policy holders incurred extra out of pocket expenses for major medical procedures, some delayed having these joint procedures and managed their pain, while others 'upgraded' their Medibank policies at an additional cost when they didn't have to."

Since Medibank reported its conduct to the ACCC in August 2018, it has paid more than $775,000 in compensation to 175 affected members, including some who upgraded their policies unnecessarily based on the false information.

It has undertaken to the ACCC that it will contact about 670 policy holders who have not already taken up Medibank's offer for compensation and provide them with a further chance to claim.

Medibank will also pay these members an additional $400 as a one-off payment.

Its shares were down 1.34 per cent to $2.94 in late trading on Thursday.

