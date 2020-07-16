Michael Hill Q4 sales dip 4% amid virus

AAP Finance
Michael Hill Q4 sales dip 4% amid virusBy AAP Newswire
Jewellery group Michael Hill has reported a 4.1 per cent drop in fourth quarter sales from the coronavirus, and has temporarily closed seven stores in Victoria due to the six-week lockdown.
Michael Hill said fourth quarter sales for its Australian, Canadian and New Zealand operations fell to $51.6 million, on an adjusted same store basis.
All stores were closed from late March due to the virus, and have reopened since May.
The group's Canadian business suffered the most in percentage terms, with sales sliding 38.1 per cent amid severe restrictions.
Australian sales declined 8.1 per cent to $32.03 million, while New Zealand sales fell 10.9 per cent.
Chief executive Daniel Bracken said there was no doubt economic uncertainty will continue.
However he said the company had made a solid start to the 2021 financial year, and all markets and channels were ahead of the prior one.