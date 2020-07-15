AAP Finance

Building activity fell in March quarter

By AAP Newswire

Construction work continues on Barangaroo - AAP

1 of 1

Seasonally-adjusted building activity across Australia fell 0.5 per cent in the March quarter, falling to $29.19 billion as the coronavirus crisis began.

New residential building work was down 1.0 per cent to $15.2 billion, while non-residential building work dropped 0.3 per cent to $11.7 billion, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released on Wednesday show.

Compared to the March quarter in 2019, residential building activity was down 12.8 per cent.

Work commenced on 44,434 dwelling units in seasonally adjusted terms, up 3.8 per cent from the December quarter but down 1.6 per cent from a year ago.

The ABS said it was monitoring potential impacts of the coronavirus on construction activity statistics, but the designation of construction of an essential activity allowed work to continue during the lockdowns implemented in late March.

"Since it takes some time to approve and commence an application for building construction work, there will be a lag between any change in demand, the number of applications and subsequent impacts on new work," the ABS said.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Glee star’s death confirmed as accidental

It has been confirmed that the drowning of Glee star Naya Rivera was accidental, an autopsy report shows.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Naya Rivera a ‘hilarious, beautiful angel’

The former stars of Glee have remembered Naya Rivera as a “wild, hilarious, beautiful angel” after her death was confirmed at age 33.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Four charged in rapper Pop Smoke’s death

Two men and two teens have been charged with killing rapper Pop Smoke during a robbery at a Hollywood Hills home in February.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Estia rocked by virus outbreak at centre

Aged care provider Estia Health has been rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Melbourne centre, which has caused its shares to drop.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Praemium in $55.6m bid for Powerwrap

Independent wealth platform Praemium has made a friendly $55.6 million off-market takeover bid for rival Powerwrap.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Aust bondholder request denied

A federal justice has rejected a request by bondholders to get an inside glimpse at Bain Capital’s bid for the airline.

AAP Newswire