Building activity fell 0.5 pct in Q1

By AAP Newswire

Construction work continues on Barangaroo - AAP

Seasonally-adjusted building activity across Australia fell 0.5 per cent in the March quarter, falling to $29.19 billion as the coronavirus crisis began.

New residential building work was down 1.0 per cent to $15.2 billion, while non-residential building work dropped 0.3 per cent to $11.7 billion, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.

Compared to the March quarter in 2019, residential building activity was down 12.8 per cent.

