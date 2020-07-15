Soul Pattinson to book TPG-related profit

5370537724001

Investment house Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company (WHSP) says an accounting change following the merger of TPG Telecom and Vodafone Australia means it will book an after-tax full-year profit in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion.

That's because WHSP has concluded it no longer holds significant influence over its investment in TPG, with the merger reducing its holdings in Australia's third largest telecoms operator from 25.3 per cent to 12.6 per cent and reducing its influence on the now-larger board of directors.