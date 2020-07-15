Woodside to take $6.3b first-half hit

5370537724001

Woodside Petroleum has flagged first-half write downs of $US4.37 billion ($A6.27 billion), as it joined global energy majors that have slashed the value of their assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The bulk of the impairment - $US3.92 billion ($A5.63 billion) - is related to writing down the value of its oil and gas properties and exploration assets, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.