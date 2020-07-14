AAP Finance

Overseas arrivals stay low in June

By AAP Newswire

Overseas arrivals to Australia continued to stay at very small levels in June as travel restrictions stay in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There were a total of 25,800 arrivals in June, according to provisional data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

While this was an improvement on the 19,400 arrivals in May, the number was down 98 per cent from a year ago.

"This continues to reflect the overall low levels of travel observed since travel restrictions were first introduced in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic," ABS Director of Migration Statistics Jenny Dobak said.

More than half of the arrivals in June were Australian citizens.

New Zealand citizens were the next largest group, making up nearly a fifth of the total arrivals, followed by those from India, China and the United Kingdom.

Thousands of Australians have registered with overseas embassies since the outbreak of coronavirus as the government organises flights to evacuate them back home.

Australia first barred entry for foreign nationals travelling from mainland China on February 1 in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The incoming travel ban was gradually extended to several countries that became virus hotspots before borders were shut to all non-residents from March 21.

Overseas arrivals dropped slumped 60 per cent in March, and have nearly collapsed since.

Australia's tourism industry is likely to cop continued economic damage from the coronavirus lockdown, with international travel bans expected to remain until July 2021.

