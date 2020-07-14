AAP Finance

Westpac names Rowland as finance boss

By AAP Newswire

Westpac has named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its new chief financial officer amid management changes at the bank.

Mr Rowland currently works in management consulting, specialising in financial services, and has previously held senior roles at the ANZ and ING banks.

His expertise in business restructuring, productivity and revenue programs, and disciplined financial management would help make Westpac a simpler bank, chief executive Peter King said.

Mr King was chief financial officer before taking the top job in March.

The bank said Mr Rowland will join later in the year.

