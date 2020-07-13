Dacian Gold lowers FY21 guidance

5370537724001

Dacian Gold shares have slid after the company said its gold production next fiscal year would be below previous forecasts as it plans to cease activities at one of its mines in August, four months before previously planned.

Dacian Gold said on Monday it expects to produce between 110,000 to 120,000 ounces of gold from its mine near Laverton, WA, in FY2021, down from the 120,000 to 130,000 ounces previously forecast.