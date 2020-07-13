Oil Search flags up to $576m write-offs

5370537724001

Oil Search plans to write off up to $US400 million ($A576 million), mostly on some exploration assets and a gas-to-power project in Papua New Guinea, due to the outlook for oil and gas prices and the shutdown of a gold mine.

The Papua New Guinea (PNG)-focused oil and gas company will record a non-cash, pre-tax charge of between $US360 million ($A518 million) and $US400 million ($A576 million) in its half-year results that would not impact its cash earnings, it said in a statement to the ASX.