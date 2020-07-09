AAP Finance

Treasury Wine says earnings to drop 21%

By AAP Newswire

Wine bottles - AAP

1 of 1

Treasury Wine Estates' shares have dropped after the winemaker said earnings would be lower by 21 per cent, and a significant drop in its Americas operations.

Shares in Treasury were down 2.84 per cent to $10.96 at 1151 AEST, after it said full-year earnings before interest, tax and the agricultural accounting standard SGARA would be between $530 million and $540 million.

The winemaker sells brands such as Penfolds, Rosemount Estate and Wolf Blass.

Management expect earnings from the Americas to be down 37 per cent. Declines of 14 per cent for Asia, 16 per cent for Australia and New Zealand and 18 per cent for Europe, the Middle East and Africa are expected too.

The Americas downturn comes not only from bottle shops being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the US, a crowd of competitors and new products have entered the $US8 to $US15 a bottle market in the last year.

This has hampered sales in the second half.

Treasury reported better results for luxury brands such as Stags Leap and the 19 Crimes wine brand.

New Treasury Wine Estates boss Tim Ford wants to further develop luxury brands in the US and has started exploring selling some lower end ones to help prepare the push.

Mr Ford, who started in the role on July 1 and replaced Michael Clarke, said a restructure of the US business had been completed and would save at least $35 million in the 2021 financial year.

The savings will help efforts to sell luxury brands.

While the US has recently notched record daily infection figures from the coronavirus and its economy remains subdued, Mr Ford said he was optimistic about Treasury's return to profit growth.

There were positive signs of recovery in China, according to Treasury, but the frequency of social gatherings were still to return to earlier levels.

In Australia, retail sales had been strong compared to the prior year. Customers were favouring mass market rather than luxury brands.

Mr Ford and his team also continue to explore the potential demerger of Penfolds.

This could happen by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

The company is due to post full-year results on August 13.

Treasury shares have fallen 30.54 per cent since January 1 amid a wider market downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton refugee and migrant services tackle negativity towards ethnic communities

Local refugee and migrant services are concerned negativity is building around ethnic communities in the wake of Victoria’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Some of the 10 suburbs recently identified as the state’s coronavirus hotspots have large culturally...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local small business could benefit from rule changes to energy bills

Local small businesses struggling to pay their energy bills since the downturn in business activity due to COVID-19 restrictions could benefit from proposed rule changes by the state energy regulator. The Essential Services Commission has published...

Charmayne Allison
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday. About 9.40 am, police were enforcing the closure of the Newell Hwy at Tocumwal, when they stopped and...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Westpac finds underpayments to 8000 staff

Westpac says it will pay back $8 million to 8000 staff in dues and interest after finding incorrect payments of long service leave.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Quiet Reserve Bank meeting expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to leave rates on hold on Tuesday, but may talk about the economy, jobs and fiscal stimulus measures.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Afterpay raising $800m, founders sell down

Afterpay shares are in a trading halt as the company raises $800 million in a capital raising, and the founders also sell down 10 per cent of their stake.

AAP Newswire