AAP Finance

Treasury Wine furthers US luxury push

By AAP Newswire

Wine bottles - AAP

1 of 1

New Treasury Wine Estates boss Tim Ford is keen to develop luxury wine in the US and has started exploring selling some of its brands to help prepare the push.

Mr Ford, who started in the role on July 1 and replaced Michael Clarke, has given his first trading update and said a restructure of the US business had been completed and would save at least $35 million in the 2021 financial year.

The savings will help efforts to sell luxury wine, as the company has found it harder to compete at the lower end of the market due to what it says is oversupply in the $US8 to $US15 range.

Treasury Wine Estates has also started examining the sale of some of its brands and assets in the US.

While the US has recently notched record daily infection figures from the coronavirus and its economy remains subdued, Mr Ford said he was optimistic about Treasury's return to profit growth.

He and his team also continue to explore the potential demerger of Penfolds.

This could happen by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Meanwhile the company said full-year earnings before interest, tax and the agricultural accounting standard SGARA dropped 21 per cent to between $530 million and $540 million.

The company is due to post full-year results on August 13.

Latest articles

News

40,000 piece puzzle takes up Shepparton CBD sidewalk

MOST people know their puzzle limits; 500-piece puzzles are a challenge, while only the brave attempt 1000 pieces. But on Wednesday a Shepparton woman assembled a staggering 40,000-piece puzzle on the CBD sidewalk. Completed in 10 separate sections...

Daneka Hill
News

Tank’s new look at The Aussie

Ten out of ten for Tank. That’s a big accolade for any bloke in a beanie and a hi-vis jacket. But The Aussie hotel’s Paul Tsorbaris means every word when he sings the praises of the Shepparton artist who has been busy brightening up the walls of the...

John Lewis
News

MOVE construction date moves closer

The second major museum construction for Greater Shepparton is about see shovels hitting the dirt at the Museum of Vehicle Evolution. The building at Emerald Bank, Kialla, will have a $5.35 million expansion at the rear plus a new facade and...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Westpac finds underpayments to 8000 staff

Westpac says it will pay back $8 million to 8000 staff in dues and interest after finding incorrect payments of long service leave.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Australia’s trade surplus rose 2pct in May

Australia’s trade surplus was $8 billion in May, as exports dropped faster than exports.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas opens SPP to raise $500m

Qantas is offering retail shareholders a 2.5 per cent discount on more stock as it raises $1.9 billion in equity to navigate the virus crisis.

AAP Newswire