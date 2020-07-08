AAP Finance

Afterpay stock slips after share sale

By AAP Newswire

Afterpay sign in shop window - AAP

1 of 1

Afterpay shares have resumed trading after institutional investors bought $650 million worth of stock in an equity raising.

The sought-after shares were trading at $66.97 per share, down 1.51 per cent at 1145 AEST but still higher than the $66 price in the institutional placement.

The placement had a floor price of $61.75, a 9.2 per cent discount on Monday's closing price. The final pricing was determined in the book build.

Co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar each sold 2.05 million shares as well, and reaped $135.3 million each.

They said they would not sell more shares until after the annual general meeting.

Retail investors will soon be able to buy more shares through a $150 million share purchase plan.

Afterpay shares last week hit a record high of $70 each.

The shares have soared by 132.24 per cent since January 1 amid a shift to online spending during the coronavirus lockdowns across major countries and as the company has expanded in to the key US market.

Latest articles

Rugby

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

King Wally recalls 40 years of Origin

Rugby league Immortal Wally Lewis has recalled some of the great moments in State of Origin on the 40th anniversary of the showpiece series.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm coy on Munster injury comeback

Melbourne remain coy on whether playmaker Cameron Munster will make a stunning recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday’s NRL clash with Canberra.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Star casinos reopening to general public

The Star Sydney is reopening to the general public from Wednesday, while the Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane will do so from Friday.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac finds underpayments to 8000 staff

Westpac says it will pay back $8 million to 8000 staff in dues and interest after finding incorrect payments of long service leave.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Australia’s trade surplus rose 2pct in May

Australia’s trade surplus was $8 billion in May, as exports dropped faster than exports.

AAP Newswire