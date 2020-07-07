AAP Finance

Downer secures $420m SA road contracts

By AAP Newswire

Road maintenance in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Engineering contractor Downer EDI has been awarded contracts worth $420 million to maintain roads in South Australia's Metropolitan Zone and Regional North Zone.

The contracts, which will begin on November 2 this year and are for a maximum term of 13 years, will be an extension of services Downer already provides to the South Australian Government Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure.

Under the contract, Australia's Downer will provide services like maintenance of intelligence transport systems, management of third party works and minor capital works.

This is the second major contract secured by the company after it withdrew its 2020 earnings guidance in March amid uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest articles

Sport

R U OK? launches new sport campaign

R U OK? has launched a campaign to equip community coaches with resources and tips to ensure all members of their sporting community feel safe and supported. The ‘Hey Sport, R U OK?’ campaign is backed by QBE Foundation and promotes an R...

Campaspe News
Campaspe News

John Forbes’s legend continues to grow

RELATIONSHIPS have always played a big part in John Forbes’ life — on and off the job. Although he didn’t actually have a job, he had a lifestyle. And without all the people he met along the way he wouldn’t have all the...

Brayden May
Sport

Elmore and LBU set for junior competitions

FOOTY and netball is back for Elmore and Lockington Bamawm United’s next generation. Last week, the Bloods announced they are set to field an under-18 football team and under-17, under-15 and under-13 netball sides in a modified competition...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Star casinos reopening to general public

The Star Sydney is reopening to the general public from Wednesday, while the Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane will do so from Friday.

AAP Newswire
Finance

AGL ties bonuses to emissions cuts

AGL Energy will link executive bonuses to expanding in renewable energy and increasing the proportion of its carbon neutral sales.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac finds underpayments to 8000 staff

Westpac says it will pay back $8 million to 8000 staff in dues and interest after finding incorrect payments of long service leave.

AAP Newswire