Nyrada shares soar after drug trial

By AAP Newswire

Nyrada CEO James Bonnar - AAP

Shares in Nyrada have soared after the small Sydney biotech company reported encouraging results of a preclinical study of its cholesterol-lowering drug candidate.

Nyrada hopes to develop NYX-PCSK9i into an oral pill and the laboratory tests on donor human white blood cells suggest it works just as well as the two PCSK9 inhibitor drugs on the market that require ongoing injections.

"It is an exciting development, to get such good results in the assays, it is really encouraging," said Nyrada chief executive James Bonnar.

Developing a PCSK9 inhibitor that could be taken orally, rather than via injections, is the "holy grail" of cholesterol drug research, Mr Bonnar said.

PCSK9 inhibitors are taken by people for whom traditional statins don't do enough in lowering their "bad" LDL cholesterol, which can build up on artery walls and lead to heart attacks and stroke.

But the subcutaneous injections required every few weeks limit the popularity of the two approved PCSK9 inhibitor drugs, Amgen's Repatha and Regeneron/Sanofi's Praluent.

"Compliance is a major issue," Mr Bonnar said. "Asking patients to take a statin pill plus an injection is a big ask."

Still, those drugs achieved combined sales of over $US900 million ($A1.3 billion) last year, and in the United States their annual cost is around $US4,500 ($A6,500) a year

Additional testing of NYX-PCSK9i will be required before it can be tried on human subjects, but the company is hoping to do that by the end of 2021, Mr Bonnar said.

At 1306 AEST, Nyrada shares were up 6.5 cents, or 37.1 per cent, to 24 cents, and had traded as high as 37 cents.

The Novopharm spin-off listed on the ASX in January following a $8.5 million public offering.

