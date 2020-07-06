AAP Finance

Qantas and Afterpay join forces for points

By AAP Newswire

Qantas and Afterpay are partnering in a project that will allow Afterpay customers to earn Qantas Points on their purchases using the buy now, pay later platform.

Afterpay customers will be able to earn as many as 5,000 Qantas Points, if they are heavy users of the Afterpay system.

Qantas Frequent Flyers new to Afterpay can get 500 points just for signing up to the platform, and another one point per $1 spent.

Those already using Afterpay who link their accounts will get start earning points once they have spent $1,000 on the platform.

Qantas Loyalty chief executive Olivia Wirth said the tie-up would offer more options and rewards for the program's 13 million members.

Afterpay chief executive Anthony Eisen called it a "partnership between two iconic Australian brands" that was a great way to reward customers for shopping with Afterpay.

At 1058 AEST, Afterpay shares were up 1.2 per cent to $68.32, while Qantas shares were down 1.8 per cent to $3.75.

