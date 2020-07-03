Retail trade rose 16.9 pct in May

Australian retail trade expanded even more in May than originally thought.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday released revised figures for the month, announcing that retail turnover rose 16.9 per cent, rather than the preliminary figure of 16.3 per cent.

"The gradual easing of social distancing regulations, and the re-opening of physical stores, bolstered retail trade in May," said Ben James, director of quarterly economy wide surveys.

The rise follows a slump of 17.7 per cent fall in April due to coronavirus-related restrictions.