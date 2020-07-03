AAP Finance

Retail trade rose 16.9 pct in May

By AAP Newswire

Retail shopping bags - AAP

1 of 1

Australian retail trade expanded even more in May than originally thought.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday released revised figures for the month, announcing that retail turnover rose 16.9 per cent, rather than the preliminary figure of 16.3 per cent.

"The gradual easing of social distancing regulations, and the re-opening of physical stores, bolstered retail trade in May," said Ben James, director of quarterly economy wide surveys.

The rise follows a slump of 17.7 per cent fall in April due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Star casinos reopening to general public

The Star Sydney is reopening to the general public from Wednesday, while the Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane will do so from Friday.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Microsoft to permanently close most stores

Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world and “reimagine” the physical space at its centre in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bids raised amid Infigen takeover battle

Spain’s Iberdrola has raised its bid price for takeover target Infigen Energy to 89 cents a share, ahead of rival bidder UAC.

AAP Newswire