AAP Finance

Building approvals slump in May

By AAP Newswire

A new residential apartment block under construction. - AAP

1 of 1

Approvals for the construction of new homes fell by a seasonally adjusted 16.4 per cent in May, lower than the 12 per cent decrease the market was expecting.

Approvals for private sector houses were down 4.4 per cent in the month, while those the "other dwellings" category, which includes apartment blocks and townhouses, slid 34.9 per cent.

In the 12 months to April, building approvals were down 11.6 per cent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Latest articles

Soccer

A-League locks in 2019-20 fixtures

The remainder of the 2019-20 A-League fixture has been released with 27 regular season matches to be played, mainly in NSW, in less than a month.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi scores 700th goal in Barcelona draw

Barcelona have been held to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga in a game in which Lionel Messi notched up his 700th career goal.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ronaldo rocket powers Juventus to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have scored together for a third-straight game to help Juventus beat Genoa and maintain their Serie A lead over Lazio.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Sheep guts powering Kiwi firm to ASX float

Auckland-based biotech company Aroa Biosurgery is planning to list on the ASX to help commercialise its wound healing product made from sheep forestomachs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bids raised amid Infigen takeover battle

Spain’s Iberdrola has raised its bid price for takeover target Infigen Energy to 89 cents a share, ahead of rival bidder UAC.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas sending long-haul planes to desert

Qantas says there is significant uncertainty about when its long haul Airbus A380s will resume flying and it will park them in the Mohave desert in the interim.

AAP Newswire