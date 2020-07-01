AAP Finance

New executive lineup in Suncorp overhaul

By AAP Newswire

A woman walks by Suncorp property. - AAP

1 of 1

Insurance and banking major Suncorp has made several leadership appointments as part of a wide-ranging overhaul in response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Chief executive Steve Johnston said the pandemic had prompted customers to more quickly adopt digital channels, and staff had found more agile ways of working.

Insurance has become a larger proportion of group profit following the sale of Suncorp's life insurance operations and will be jointly led by two people.

Current Chief Customer & Digital Officer Lisa Harrison has been promoted to the Chief Executive insurance product and portfolio role, while Paul Smeaton has been named chief operating officer insurance.

Mr Smeaton has led Suncorp New Zealand for five years. The organisation will search for a replacement.

Meanwhile the chief executive banking and wealth role will be filled by former Commonwealth Bank executive Clive van Horen.

The banking and wealth division will gain more control over business functions such as finance, marketing and digital distribution.

The new operating model would help the bank make decisions more quickly and better use digital channels, Suncorp said.

Mr Johnston said the changes did not signal any shift of intent about the role of the bank.

Suncorp has also set the upper limit on its catastrophe reinsurance program to $6.5 billion.

Latest articles

Soccer

Messi scores 700th goal in Barcelona draw

Barcelona have been held to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga in a game in which Lionel Messi notched up his 700th career goal.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ronaldo rocket powers Juventus to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have scored together for a third-straight game to help Juventus beat Genoa and maintain their Serie A lead over Lazio.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds scratch out a draw in Championship

Leaders Leeds have dropped two points after a draw with lowly Luton Town while Championship winners on Tuesday included promotion-chasers Brentford and Fulham.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Sheep guts powering Kiwi firm to ASX float

Auckland-based biotech company Aroa Biosurgery is planning to list on the ASX to help commercialise its wound healing product made from sheep forestomachs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas sending long-haul planes to desert

Qantas says there is significant uncertainty about when its long haul Airbus A380s will resume flying and it will park them in the Mohave desert in the interim.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bids raised amid Infigen takeover battle

Spain’s Iberdrola has raised its bid price for takeover target Infigen Energy to 89 cents a share, ahead of rival bidder UAC.

AAP Newswire