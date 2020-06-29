AAP Finance

McMillan Shakespeare sees lower FY profit

By AAP Newswire

The ASX board - AAP

1 of 1

Salary packaging and novated leasing company McMillan Shakespeare expects a 19 to 22 per cent drop in full-year underlying net profit.

The company expects to make $69 million to $72 million in underlying net profit after tax this financial year, down from the $88.7 million it made last year.

The company said its salary packaging business is largely unaffected by the COVID-19 containment efforts, with activity to June about 85 per cent level from a year ago.

McMillan Shakespeare said its asset financial business remained subdued and it has decided to restructure its UK operations to focus on off balance sheet originations and fleet management.

The company said its statutory profit after tax will take a PS8 million ($A14 million) to PS10 million ($A18 million) hit due to the write-down of intangibles and restructuring costs.

McMillan Shakespeare will also incur a $10 million charge to its statutory profit as it transitions to a new approach to its warranty products business that will add customer value.

Separately, the company said it had agreed to buy out Disability Services Australia's 25 per cent interest in Plan Partners for $8 million.

Plan Partners provides plan management and support services for customers participating in the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

At 1053 AEST, McMillan Shakespeare shares were down 1.9 per cent to $8.70.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News
Opinion

We have more to learn from animals than animals have to learn from us

SANDY LLOYD IS TALKING TO THE ANIMALS Last week I heard a man on the radio describe the best thing that had happened to him all year. It wasn’t what you might think at this point in a year that’s been turned upside-down, first by...

Sandy Lloyd
Lifestyle

Rupert in the running to be Top Dog

The Vaitohi family had no idea they would be inviting a thief into their home when they made a seemingly innocent decision in January, but they wouldn’t change it for the world.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Cyrus, Bain submit binding bids for Virgin

Deloitte now has eight days to assess the two binding bids for Virgin Australia after Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners submitted offers.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Sheep guts powering Kiwi firm to ASX float

Auckland-based biotech company Aroa Biosurgery is planning to list on the ASX to help commercialise its wound healing product made from sheep forestomachs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Woodside eyes Chevron LNG stake sale

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman says price would be the main factor in determining whether the company bids for the stake in Chevron’s North West Shelf project.

AAP Newswire