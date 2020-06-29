AAP Finance

Iberdrola lifts takeover price for Infigen

By AAP Newswire

Spanish utility Iberdrola has raised its takeover bid for Infigen Energy to 89 cents a share, after rival bidder UAC, a unit of Philippines conglomerate Ayala Corp, raised its offer to 86 cents .

Shares in Infigen surged about 50 per cent this month after it first received an 80 cents-a-share offer from UAC, followed by a n 86 cents a share offer from Iberdrola.

Australia's largest listed wind farm operator has previously recommended Iberdrola's offer while rejecting UAC's bid.

