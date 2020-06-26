AAP Finance

Retail Food Group seeing diners return

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of a Gloria Jeans coffee shop - AAP

1 of 1

Shares in Retail Food Group have surged as much as 19 per cent after the owner of chain Gloria Jeans said customers have continued returning to eating out.

The group, which also owns Crust pizza, Donut King and Michel's Patisserie stores said it expects full year underlying earnings revised FY20 guidance for $35 million, compared to its pre-coronavirus estimate of between $42 million and $46 million..

By 1400 AEST, shares in the company were 15 per cent higher to 7 cents each, after earlier rising as high as 7.8 cents.

The group said customer numbers have been increasing but were still down 13.76 per cent for the week of June 21 compared to the corresponding week last year.

Executive chairman Peter George said franchisees' resilience during the pandemic meant only 17 of more than 1,000 stores remained closed.

Overseas, where the group has more than 600 shops, the number of temporarily closed outlets has reduced to 138.

In the same trading update, the group said it has saved about $6 million from a restructure of its wholesale coffee business.

Latest articles

Soccer

World Cup sparks call for pro team in NZ

New Zealand needs a professional women’s team more than ever according to Football Ferns great Annalie Longo after their 2023 World Cup co-hosting triumph.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Klopp pays tribute to past Reds greats

An emotional Juergen Klopp has dedicated this year’s league title success after a 30-year-wait to club greats Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard among others.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX set for sluggish Monday start

The Australian share market is likely to have a sluggish start on Monday and be subdued with rising concerns a second COVID-19 wave may be starting in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Cyrus, Bain submit binding bids for Virgin

Deloitte now has eight days to assess the two binding bids for Virgin Australia after Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners submitted offers.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Sheep guts powering Kiwi firm to ASX float

Auckland-based biotech company Aroa Biosurgery is planning to list on the ASX to help commercialise its wound healing product made from sheep forestomachs.

AAP Newswire