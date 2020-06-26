Retail Food Group seeing diners return

5370537724001

Shares in Retail Food Group have surged as much as 19 per cent after the owner of chain Gloria Jeans said customers have continued returning to eating out.

The group, which also owns Crust pizza, Donut King and Michel's Patisserie stores said it expects full year underlying earnings revised FY20 guidance for $35 million, compared to its pre-coronavirus estimate of between $42 million and $46 million..