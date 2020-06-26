Cyrus Capital dumps bid for Virgin Aust

AAP Finance

By AAP Newswire

Cyrus Capital Partners has withdrawn its bid for Virgin Australia, citing a lack of engagement by the airline's administrator, but said it was willing to reinstate it under certain conditions.

The US-based private equity group had been one of two final bidders selected by the administrator alongside Bain Capital, although bondholders on Wednesday also submitted a separate proposal to recapitalise the airline.

Cyrus said in a statement that it would be willing to reinstate its offer if the administrator, Deloitte, agreed to re-engage in good faith with a view to concluding a transaction.

