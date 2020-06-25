AAP Finance

A glimpse at Qantas’ financial picture

By AAP Newswire

Qantas CFO Vanessa Hudson and CEO Alan Joyce speak to the media. - AAP

1 of 1

WHERE QANTAS STANDS FINANCIALLY

* Qantas made $771 million in profit before tax in the first half of fiscal 2020, on $9.5 billion in revenue

* The company expects to report a full-year result between breakeven and a small underlying profit

* Its fuel hedging program, which aimed to protect Qantas from fluctuations in the cost of jet fuel, will cost the airline between $550 million to $600 million given its reduction in fuel consumption

* As of May 31, Qantas owed $4.7 billion in net debt, with no major debt maturities until June 2021

* The $1.9 billion equity raising announced on Thursday will give Qantas pro forma liquidity of $4.6 billion - $3.6 billion in cash and $1 billion in undrawn debt facilities.

* The company will be retiring its six remaining 747s immediately, six months ahead of schedule

* The plan announced on Thursday targets benefits of $15 billion over three years

EXECUTIVE RENUMERATION

* CEO Alan Joyce, and senior management team, have not taken salary for three months and won't for July.

* From July, other executives will take a pay cut of 15 per cent.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons. The decision was made in consultation with the Ovens and Murray League who have also elected to call off their season. “This is not...

Brayden May
Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBBL set to return next summer

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX set for sluggish Monday start

The Australian share market is likely to have a sluggish start on Monday and be subdued with rising concerns a second COVID-19 wave may be starting in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Women in charge good for business: report

A report by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency says having women in senior leadership positions increases a company’s performance.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Cyrus, Bain submit binding bids for Virgin

Deloitte now has eight days to assess the two binding bids for Virgin Australia after Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners submitted offers.

AAP Newswire