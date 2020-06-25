AAP Finance

Qantas job cuts and its COVID-19 strategy

By AAP Newswire

Qantas signage at Sydney Airport. - AAP

QANTAS DRAWS UP NEW PLAN TO DEAL WITH COVID-19 IMPACTS

IMPACT ON THE QANTAS WORKFORCE:

* Some 6,000 jobs to be cut from the group's 29,000 workforce, equivalent to 20.7 per cent.

* Separate to the job losses, 15,000 staff will remain stood down without pay, on leave without pay or on annual leave, as applicable, for some time.

* The job losses and stand down measures affect both Qantas and Jetstar.

* Qantas will offer voluntary redundancies and career support for those laid off.

* Some 8,000 staff are expected to return to work by the end of July.

WHERE THE JOB LOSSES WILL BE:

* 1,450 in non-operational roles, mainly corporate.

* 1,500 in ground operations, such as baggage handling and ramp operations.

* 630 in engineering operations.

* 220 pilots.

* 1,050 cabin crew.

COST REDUCTIONS AND REDUCED FLIGHT OPERATIONS:

* Qantas wants to reduce costs by $15 billion over three years due to reduced aviation activity.

* Around 100 aircraft to be grounded for up to 12 months, some for longer.

* Qantas will retire its six remaining Boeing 747s, six months ahead of schedule.

* All international flights, except to New Zealand, are cancelled until at least late October.

CAPITAL RAISING:

* Plans to raise $1.9 billion through a share sale.

* Share placement issue price is $3.65 per share, which is 12.9 pct below Wednesday's close of $4.19

* Proceeds will be used to fund the Qantas Group's recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic.

