CSL buys haemophilia therapy for $US450m

Biotechnology giant CSL will pay $US450 million ($A655.9 million) for a gene therapy candidate for haemophilia B, which may help people with the blood clotting disorder stop bleeding.

US company uniQure produces the program called etranacogene dezaparvovec, or AMT-061, which could be one of the first gene therapies to provide long term benefits to people with haemophilia B.