AAP Finance

Sonic expects flat earnings despite virus

By AAP Newswire

a pathology lab - AAP

1 of 1

Global pathology company Sonic Healthcare says it expects to earn around the same as last year, as it bounces back from the impact of the pandemic.

The world's third-largest laboratory medicine company had been forecasting earnings to grow six to eight per cent on FY19's $1.075 billion, but withdrew that guidance on March 20 as the lockdowns began.

"The declines in base business revenues varied significantly by market, but early stabilisation of levels became evident in late April, followed by commencing recovery during May, at different rates in each market," the Sydney-headquartered company said on Wednesday.

While its trading results in March and April were substantially below forecast, Sonic said its trading in May and early June have been better than expected.

Base revenues have recovered and its laboratories in Australia, the USA and Europe are also testing thousands of patients per day for Covid-19, Sonic said.

"Our leaders have shown great flexibility and have adapted rapidly to an entirely new operating environment," Sonic chief executive Dr Colin Goldschmidt said.

He said that Sonic's board of directors and senior management took a voluntary 50 per cent cut in remuneration in the early stage of the pandemic, "at a time of great uncertainty," in solidarity with staff.

Sonic also minimised overtime hours, froze hiring and furloughed thousands of its 37,000 staff around the world, Dr Goldschmidt said.

Those staff have been progressively returning to work as patient volumes return to normal, he said.

At 1118 AEST, Sonic shares were up 3.5 per cent to $29.97.

Latest articles

Tennis

Djokovic slammed for positive COVID test

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for the coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic’s COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic’s positive coronavirus test following the world No.1’s controversial charity tournament.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX set for sluggish Monday start

The Australian share market is likely to have a sluggish start on Monday and be subdued with rising concerns a second COVID-19 wave may be starting in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Women in charge good for business: report

A report by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency says having women in senior leadership positions increases a company’s performance.

AAP Newswire
Finance

SkyCity announces $215m equity raising

SkyCity, which owns casinos in Adelaide, Auckland and Queenstown, is the latest company to raise equity to preserve its balance sheet.

AAP Newswire