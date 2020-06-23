AAP Finance

Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

By AAP Newswire

A high rise building in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Singapore's ARA Asset Management has made a takeover bid to acquire a large chunk of securities in Cromwell Property Group that it does not already own.

ARA is already Cromwell's largest shareholder, with a 24 per cent stake. ARA said it would seek to acquire 29 per cent of the remaining Cromwell stapled securities at 90 cents each.

If successful, the bid will take ARA's shareholding close to 50 per cent, allowing it to gradually take a majority stake in the Brisbane-based property fund manager.

The price is a 3.4 per cent premium to Cromwell's 87 cents a security closing price on Monday. By 1208 AEST, Cromwell securities were up 7.5 per cent to 93.5 cents each.

Cromwell called the offer "unsolicited" and "opportunistic" and advised its shareholders to not take any action.

In a letter to Cromwell, ARA said it has become increasingly concerned with the poor operational performance, increased complexity, erratic strategy, and overall governance and risk management protocols.

As Cromwell's largest security-holder, it has sought to constructively engage with the board on a number of occasions to ensure security holder value is protected and maximised, it said.

It said these attempts have been met with an unwillingness by the Cromwell Board to engage in a constructive manner.

ARA said an increased shareholding will help it drive a refresh of Cromwell's board.

Latest articles

Soccer

Moloney set to unmask for Vegas fight

Australia’s Andrew Moloney and US fighter Joshua Franco have weighed in successfully ahead of their Las Vegas world-title fight.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Van Egmond’s Pride out of US tournament

Matildas star Emily van Egmond will not be involved in the NWSL Challenge Cup in the US after her club Orlando Pride withdrew due to positive COVID-19 tests.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ronaldo and Dybala on target for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were on target as league leaders Juventus resumed their pursuit of the Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Bologna.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

ASX set for sluggish Monday start

The Australian share market is likely to have a sluggish start on Monday and be subdued with rising concerns a second COVID-19 wave may be starting in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Women in charge good for business: report

A report by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency says having women in senior leadership positions increases a company’s performance.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP hires finance chief Lamont from CSL

BHP has tapped CSL finance chief David Lamont, who will return to the big miner after almost 15 years.

AAP Newswire