James Hardie lifts June quarter guidance

By AAP Newswire

Building products manufacturer James Hardie has lifted its guidance for the June quarter after improved housing market activity, particularly in North America.

The world's largest fibre cement maker now expects earnings margin at its key North American business to be between 27 to 29 per cent, compared to an earlier estimate of 22 to 27 per cent.

Volumes in North America will be between flat to two per cent higher from its previous estimate of down three per cent.

James Hardie still expects Australian volumes to be flat compared to last year, while June quarter volumes in Europe will now be in a range of 11 to 14 per cent lower, compared to its earlier view of 16 per cent lower.

