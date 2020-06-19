AAP Finance

Adairs shares jump as sales boom

By AAP Newswire

A bed and bedside table - AAP

1 of 1

Adairs says comparable sales have risen 27.4 per cent during the second-half of its financial year, after excluding the five weeks of store closures due to COVID-19.

The bedding and homewares chain said the closures mean actual sales revenue will be much lower, but the comparison shows business fundamentals are strong.

Sales at Adairs' 169 stores across Australia and New Zealand rose by 5.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis for the 24 weeks to June 14, removing the five weeks of closures.

Online sales, boosted by the acquisition of online furniture and decorations retailer Mocka last year, surged 92.6 per cent as shoppers turned en masse to ecommerce during the pandemic.

Adairs' 160 Australian stores postponed trading from March 30 and opened progressively in May, while the six New Zealand stores did likewise from March 24 to May 14.

The company now expects full year sales to be in the range of $385 million to $390 million.

It had reported sales of $344.4 million last year.

Shares in the company jumped on the news, and were up 12 per cent at $2.34 by 1330 AEST.

Chief executive Mark Ronan said both stores and online channels had seen strong sales since the shops reopened.

The company said it is working on combining its distribution centres to a single one in Melbourne, which will cut expenses.

Adairs' update comes after online-only rival temple Temple & Webster on Thursday reported a 90 per cent improvement in second-half revenue to date. Temple & Webster's full year revenue to May 31 was up 68 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Online purchases of homewares and furniture have been growing in Australia in recent years, with the trend catching up from the US and European markets.

Latest articles

Soccer

Phoenix not cleared but book Sydney flight

Wellington Phoenix have booked a flight to Sydney to resume their A-League campaign despite having not received the go-ahead from Australian authorities.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Real, Alaves victorious in Spain’s La Liga

Real Madrid have kept up the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 3-0 home win over Valencia, while Real Sociedad suffered a 2-0 loss at Alaves.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aussie duo key to Brighton’s EPL battle

A full program of EPL fixtures returns this weekend with Socceroos pair Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy key men in Brighton’s battle for survival.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Healius selling medical centres for $500m

ASX-listed Healius is selling its 69 medical centres, GP practices and 62 dental clinics to private equity group BGH Capital for $500 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP hires finance chief Lamont from CSL

BHP has tapped CSL finance chief David Lamont, who will return to the big miner after almost 15 years.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Slump may be shallower than expected: RBA

The Reserve Bank says the economic downturn due to coronavirus will be the worst since the 1930s but may be shallower than expected.

AAP Newswire