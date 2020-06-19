AAP Finance

Retail trade rebounded 16.3pct in May

By AAP Newswire

Retail trade rebounded 16.3 per cent in May, the biggest ever monthly rise, following its biggest ever fall in April of 17.7 per cent.

Retail turnover in May rose to 28.83 billion and was up 5.3 per cent over the same month last year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

There were big rises for clothing, footwear, personal accessories and food establishments, the ABS said.

Still, spending on cafes, restaurants and takeaway services was down 30 per cent from May 2019.

Household goods spending was also up with consumers spending more on furniture, home entertainment, home offices and home improvement.

The figures are preliminary, based on businesses that make up about 80 per cent of retail turnover, and are subject to revision, the ABS said.

The final estimates will be published on July 3.

But the initial estimate represents the biggest month-on-month rise in the 38 years the figures have been collected, the ABS said.

