Rio’s internal review over heritage sites

5370537724001

Mining giant Rio Tinto has announced a board-led review of its "heritage management processes" following criticism of its destruction of ancient rock shelters in Western Australia.

The company said the review will be conducted by its non-executive director Michael L'Estrange and will seek input from Rio Tinto employees, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP) and subject matter experts.