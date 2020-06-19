Rio’s internal review over heritage sites

AAP Finance

Mining giant Rio Tinto has announced a board-led review of its "heritage management processes" following criticism of its destruction of ancient rock shelters in Western Australia.

The company said the review will be conducted by its non-executive director Michael L'Estrange and will seek input from Rio Tinto employees, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP) and subject matter experts.

The review will focus on recommending improvements to its internal processes and governance, appraise Rio Tinto's internal heritage standards, procedures and reporting and will examine the company's relationship and communications with the PKKP.

A final report is targeted by October 2020.

Rio last month detonated explosives in an area of the Juukan Gorge last month, destroying ancient indigenous caves dating back 46,000 years in Western Australia's north.

The events sparked international outrage, prompting an apology from the company. Rio claimed a misunderstanding was to blame for the destruction.

