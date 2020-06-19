AAP Finance

AMP Capital promotes Pahari to CEO

AMP Capital's global head of infrastructure equity Boe Pahari has been promoted to chief executive from July 1.

He will succeed incumbent Adam Tindall who will retire from the role after five years.

Mr Pahari joined AMP Capital in 2010 and has led the global expansion of the Infrastructure Equity business, which had $23 billion in assets under management in FY2019.

He will continue to oversee the Infrastructure Equity business.

Mr Tindall has helped grow assets under management by about $43 billion during his tenure as CEO, AMP Capital said.

AMP Capital is the investment management arm of financial giant AMP.

"With Adam's decision to retire, we have sought to appoint a leader with a global view and track record for growth," AMP's Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari said.

"As incoming CEO, Boe's mandate will be to continue to grow the business, capitalising on its strengths and the opportunities in infrastructure and real assets."

AMP has continued to install new faces in its top ranks after facing serious misconduct allegations at the banking royal commission. The commission found AMP charged clients fees without providing services, and that staff misled the regulator.

The financial services group hired Francesco De Ferrari as chief executive in the wake of the scandal in late 2018 and has made a raft of changes to leadership positions since.

