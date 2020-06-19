AAP Finance

Sydney Airport traffic down 97% in May

By AAP Newswire

The taxi rank at Sydney Domestic Airport. - AAP

Sydney Airport has reported a 97.4 per cent slide in passenger traffic in May, following travel restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus.

Australia's biggest airport had total passenger traffic of just 92,000 passengers during the month, compared to 3.5 million a year ago.

Of this, only 29,000 international passengers passed through its doors.

May's decline follows a similar slide in passenger numbers in April. As a result, passenger numbers are down 49.4 per cent so far in this financial year.

Australia first barred entry for foreign nationals travelling from mainland China on February 1 in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The incoming travel ban was gradually extended to several countries that became virus hotspots before borders were shut to all non-residents from March 21.

