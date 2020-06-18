AAP Finance

Shaver Shop announces special dividend

By AAP Newswire

Digital market board - AAP

1 of 1

ASX-listed Shaver Shop Group will issue a special dividend to make up for the dividend that was cancelled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dividend of 2.1 cents per share has a record date of June 25 and will be paid on July 16.

At 1033 AEST, Shaver Shop shares were up 9.7 per cent to 68 cents, a 1.5 per cent increase on the year.

With two weeks left in the fiscal year, Shaver Shop said its like-for-like sales (including online sales) were up 14.9 per cent so far in FY20.

Online sales have been more than doubled compared with FY19.

Shaver Shop said 112 of its 116 stores in Australia and seven New Zealand stores had reopened, with the last four expected to reopen by mid-July.

The company said it expected its FY20 revenue to be in the range of $190 million to $195 million and its earnings to be $17.25 million to $18.25 million, up 28 per cent to 35 per cent from last fiscal year.

Latest articles

News

Sir Doug Nicholls’ legend continues to grow

The legend of the Goulburn Valley’s Sir Douglas Nicholls is continuing to grow. Last week, the Victorian Government announced the Aboriginal Church of Christ, founded by Sir Doug, was now heritage protected. Sir Doug was pastor of the church...

Brayden May
News

Kyabram’s Warren Davies featured on Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website

KYABRAM’S Warren Davies and his inspiring story have been featured on the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website ahead of Men’s Health Week, which began on Monday.

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Gift offering free photo shoots in competition

TO CELEBRATE the immense success of its family isolation shots, The Gift is offering the chance for Kyabram and district residents to win a free photo shoot.

Jared Prestwidge

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Healius selling medical centres for $500m

ASX-listed Healius is selling its 69 medical centres, GP practices and 62 dental clinics to private equity group BGH Capital for $500 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Seven flags virus hit on ad markets

Seven Group says the pandemic has caused metro advertising to drop 30.7 per cent in April.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP hires finance chief Lamont from CSL

BHP has tapped CSL finance chief David Lamont, who will return to the big miner after almost 15 years.

AAP Newswire