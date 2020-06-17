AAP Finance

SkyCity announces $215m equity raising

By AAP Newswire

SkyCity's Adelaide Casino, - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand-based casino company SkyCity Entertainment Group has launched a $NZ230 million ($A215 million) equity raising to strengthen its balance sheet after shutting down during the coronavirus lockdowns.

"Despite encouraging trading since reopening in New Zealand, the outlook remains uncertain as we adjust to new social and economic settings," SkyCity board chairman Rob Campbell said.

SkyCity said it had secured waivers from its debt covenants through to mid-2021 as well as $NZ160 million new bank funding, which was contingent on SKyCity raising $NZ200 million in net funding.

"The equity raising will ensure that SkyCity remains appropriately capitalised and provides certainty to allow for the delivery of the strategic plan for the business," Mr Campbell said.

The equity raising consists of a fully underwritten $NZ180 million institutional placement and a $NZ50 million share purchase plan.

The institutional placement will be at $NZ2.50, a 6.4 per cent discount to its last closing price of $NZ2.67 on the NZX.

SkyCity said its New Zealand properties reopened last month, except for its Queenstown wharf casino, while it expected Adelaide Casino to reopen later this month.

A $NZ330 million expansion of the Adelaide Casino is still on track to be completed by October.

SkyCity said it has received an initial $NZ105 million insurance payment for the NZ International Convention Centre project in Auckland, which was hit by a devastating fire in October after a worker apparently left an unattended blowtorch on the roof.

SkyCity said the NZ government had granted it a two-year extension on the $NZ750 million project, to January 2, 2025.

Latest articles

News

Kyabram’s Warren Davies featured on Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website

KYABRAM’S Warren Davies and his inspiring story have been featured on the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website ahead of Men’s Health Week, which began on Monday.

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Gift offering free photo shoots in competition

TO CELEBRATE the immense success of its family isolation shots, The Gift is offering the chance for Kyabram and district residents to win a free photo shoot.

Jared Prestwidge
News

New technology allows Campaspe police to detect more road offences

CAMPASPE’S road police will be able to catch more law-breakers than ever thanks to their new vehicle.

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Healius selling medical centres for $500m

ASX-listed Healius is selling its 69 medical centres, GP practices and 62 dental clinics to private equity group BGH Capital for $500 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Seven flags virus hit on ad markets

Seven Group says the pandemic has caused metro advertising to drop 30.7 per cent in April.

AAP Newswire
Finance

G8 Education expects $230m-250m writedown

Early childhood education provider G8 Education says it expects to writedown its assets by as much as $250 million this half year.

AAP Newswire