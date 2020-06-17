AAP Finance

New Idea publisher sold to private equity

By AAP Newswire

Australia's biggest magazine publisher has been sold to a Sydney-based private equity firm.

Bauer Media Australia, the publisher of Woman's Day, New Idea and Women's Weekly, has been sold to Mercury Capital.

The purchase includes the Pacific Magazines titles Bauer acquired from Seven West Media earlier this year for $40 million, as well as Bauer's New Zealand mastheads.

A purchase price was not disclosed but the Australian Financial Review reported it was "less than $50 million".

