Fewer flights hamper Ansell CEO search

Ansell chief executive Magnus Nicolin has postponed his retirement as international flight restrictions hamper efforts to recruit his replacement.

Mr Nicolin will delay his retirement from July 2021 to December of the same year so there is no compromise to the CEO succession plan.

Board members want to speak directly to candidates and airlines around the world are yet to resume regular services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Nicolin has been with the company since 2010.

In a trading update, the gloves and mask manufacturer said it continued to see elevated demand for its products, which health workers are using in the battle against COVID-19.

Ansell also said it was shifting its focus from the car, oil and gas industries to ones with more opportunities such as healthcare, food processing, cleaning, logistics and government.

Its changed the date of its full-year results to August 25 and its annual general meeting to November 5.

