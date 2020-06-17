BHP hires finance chief Lamont from CSL

BHP has hired biotech CSL's finance boss, David Lamont, who will return to the mining giant.

Mr Lamont will take up the chief financial officer role from December, and join BHP's executive leadership team after almost five years at CSL.

Incumbent Peter Beaven will continue at the miner until November.

Mr Lamont had senior roles at BHP from 2001 to 2006, including chief financial officer of carbon steel materials and energy coal.

He has also worked for miners MMG and OZ Minerals.