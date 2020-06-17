AAP Finance

BHP hires finance chief Lamont from CSL

By AAP Newswire

BHP workers in a mine - AAP

1 of 1

BHP has hired biotech CSL's finance boss, David Lamont, who will return to the mining giant.

Mr Lamont will take up the chief financial officer role from December, and join BHP's executive leadership team after almost five years at CSL.

Incumbent Peter Beaven will continue at the miner until November.

Mr Lamont had senior roles at BHP from 2001 to 2006, including chief financial officer of carbon steel materials and energy coal.

He has also worked for miners MMG and OZ Minerals.

Latest articles

News

Desperate need for long-term housing as Shepparton homelessness crisis looms

As Shepparton stands on the brink of a homelessness crisis, BeyondHousing is urging both state and federal governments to increase investments in long-term housing. As of March 30, the Victorian Housing Register reported 1294 Shepparton households...

Charmayne Allison
News

New winter clothes for children urgently needed

If you’ve always wanted to donate but never knew where to start, then now is your lucky break because the instructions are clear — brand new winter clothes for children aged three to 12, ASAP. The call out for kids’ clothes comes...

Daneka Hill
News

Food and family is the secret recipe for food truck success

The Alegre family home has always been a place you leave with smile and a full stomach. So it’s no surprise this family is the brains behind one of Shepparton’s most beloved food trucks - Nanna Marce.

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Healius selling medical centres for $500m

ASX-listed Healius is selling its 69 medical centres, GP practices and 62 dental clinics to private equity group BGH Capital for $500 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CBA hit with class action over insurance

Slater and Gordon says a class action lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank, alleging the financial institution sold customers insurance products they couldn’t use.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Seven flags virus hit on ad markets

Seven Group says the pandemic has caused metro advertising to drop 30.7 per cent in April.

AAP Newswire