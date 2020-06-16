AAP Finance

APN raising $55m in equity to cover debt

By AAP Newswire

Coles Express sign - AAP

1 of 1

Real estate investment trust APN Convenience Retail REIT is raising $55 million in equity to repay debt, including money owed for its purchase of two petrol stations last month.

A $50 million institutional placement will offer shares at $3.20 each, while a $5 million security purchase plan is likely to offer shares at $5.45 each.

APN said the funds raised would cover debts including those for the Coles Express stations in Gatton in Queensland and Inverell in NSW.

APN Convenience Retail fund manager Chris Brockett said the business was strengthening its balance sheet due to market conditions.

Yet management saw the coronavirus pandemic creating acquisition opportunities and the equity would help APN capitalise.

Shares in the trust last sold for $3.36 and have been suspended from trade until the equity raising is completed.

Latest articles

National

Qld takes hard line on border challenge

Queensland’s treasurer says the state government will vigorously defend in court its choice to keep state borders closed.

AAP Newswire
National

Colt man guilty of raping NSW half-sister

A Sydney judge has found a member of the incestuous Colt clan raped his niece, who is also his half-sister, on a family farm in 2010.

AAP Newswire
National

Guidelines for NSW public transport eased

The permissible daily capacity of NSW’s public transport network will almost double from the start of next month as COVID-19 guidelines are eased.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

Online retailer Kogan is raising capital from investors, with the proceeds to be used for opportunities in a changing retail market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Healius selling medical centres for $500m

ASX-listed Healius is selling its 69 medical centres, GP practices and 62 dental clinics to private equity group BGH Capital for $500 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CBA hit with class action over insurance

Slater and Gordon says a class action lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank, alleging the financial institution sold customers insurance products they couldn’t use.

AAP Newswire